Alia Shares Throwback Pic as Ranbir Recovers From COVID-19
Alia shared on Instagram on Thursday that she has tested COVID negative.
On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a post which appears to be for Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had tested positive for coronavirus some time back and is currently quarantining himself at home. The photo Alia shared is a close-up shot of she and Ranbir holding hands. Alia captioned the post as "Major missing" and added a heart emoji.
On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram to share that she has tested COVID-19 negative and is back to work after consulting with doctors. "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same." The actress signed off her note by asking her fans to stay safe," wrote the actor.
Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
