Alia Shares Throwback Pic as Ranbir Recovers From COVID-19

Alia shared on Instagram on Thursday that she has tested COVID negative.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<p>Alia Bhatt shares a post for Ranbir Kapoor.</p>
i

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a post which appears to be for Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had tested positive for coronavirus some time back and is currently quarantining himself at home. The photo Alia shared is a close-up shot of she and Ranbir holding hands. Alia captioned the post as "Major missing" and added a heart emoji.

Alia Shares Throwback Pic as Ranbir Recovers From COVID-19
Also Read

Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji Visit Temple on Maha Shivratri

Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji Visit Temple on Maha Shivratri

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram to share that she has tested COVID-19 negative and is back to work after consulting with doctors. "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same." The actress signed off her note by asking her fans to stay safe," wrote the actor.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!