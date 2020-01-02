Pics: Alia Brings in 2020 With Ranbir by the Sea

Alia was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. She spent most of 2019 shooting for fantasy film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, Ranbir reportedly plays a DJ who leaves home against his father’s wishes and discovers he has superpowers along the way. Brahmastra was originally scheduled to release on Christmas last year but was postponed to summer 2020. According to Ayan Mukerji, the reason for the change in dates was because the VFX team required more time to work on the film.

Alia has also been cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is reportedly on one of the top madams of Mumbai’s red light district Kamathipura who was sold into prostitution by her boyfriend and turned into one of its biggest supporters. The film will be co-produced by Bhansali Productions and PEN India and is expected to release on 11 September, 2020.