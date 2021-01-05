An Inspiration: Alia Bhatt, Prabhas Wish Deepika Padukone on B'day
The actor turned 35 on 5 January.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish Deepika Padukone on her birthday. "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! Here's to many, many random adventures together... Love you!!!" she wrote in an Instagram story.
Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone brought in the New Year together at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined them on vacation.
Actor Prabhas also wished Deepika, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to the gorgeous superstar @deepikapadukone."
Deepika and Prabhas are set to co-star in a multilingual film which will be directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Other celebs, including Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Renuka Shahane also wished Deepika on social media.
Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on 5 January. The actor will play former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's wife in sports drama 83, which also features Ranveer Singh. She will also produce and star in an adaptation of the Mahabharata in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Deepika has also been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film with co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
