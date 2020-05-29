As the nationwide coronavirus lockdown continues to be imposed and with film shoots stalled, Bollywood celebs are using their time to learn new things or try something that they had been pushing back because of their packed schedules. On Thursday, 28 May, Alia Bhatt came up with something exciting for her fans. The actor announced her tie-up with the Harry Potter At Home initiative.Alia took to Instagram to post a video of her reading from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone. She chose chapter eight of the book, titled The Potions Master.‘Fan Girling Hard’: Alia Bhatt Is All Praise for ‘Paatal Lok’“Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books,” Alia wrote in the caption. To the joy of Potterheads, Alia shares the reading session with Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who makes a cameo in the 18-minute-long video. Alec, too, brings along a special guest to read the book - his daughter Carmen.Started by JK Rowling’s fantasy media franchise Wizarding World, the Harry Potter at Home initiative sees celebrities from across the world read out portions from the series from their homes, and the videos are shared weekly.The book-reading session was kicked off by actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in all eight films of the series. The second chapter was read by Noma Dumezweni, who features as Hermione Granger in the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Eddie Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander in Harry Potter spin off series of Fantastic Beasts films, read the third chapter while Stephen Fry read the next one.Watch: Alia Bhatt Writes a Poem for Earth Day 2020 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.