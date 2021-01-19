Alia Bhatt Hospitalised Due to Exertion, Discharged: Report

The actor was reportedly hospitalised on 17 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor Alia Bhatt.&nbsp;
i

Alia Bhatt was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 17 January, as she was suffering from exertion and exhaustion, as per a report by The Times of India. The actor was reportedly discharged on the same day also. Alia was diagnosed with hyperacidity and nausea.

The very next day, Alia reportedly started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. After filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alia resumed shoot for the film recently.

The report also states that Gangubai Kathiawadi is supposed to release on Diwali this year. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Alia has two other films in her kitty - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Some time back, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked attending Deepika Padukone's birthday bash.

(With inputs from Times of India)

Also Read
Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Shaheen, KJo Attend Deepika's Birthday Bash
Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Shaheen, KJo Attend Deepika's Birthday Bash

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!