Alia Bhatt Hospitalised Due to Exertion, Discharged: Report
The actor was reportedly hospitalised on 17 January.
Alia Bhatt was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 17 January, as she was suffering from exertion and exhaustion, as per a report by The Times of India. The actor was reportedly discharged on the same day also. Alia was diagnosed with hyperacidity and nausea.
The very next day, Alia reportedly started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. After filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alia resumed shoot for the film recently.
The report also states that Gangubai Kathiawadi is supposed to release on Diwali this year. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.
Alia has two other films in her kitty - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Some time back, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked attending Deepika Padukone's birthday bash.
(With inputs from Times of India)
