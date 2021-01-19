Alia Bhatt Hospitalised Due to Exertion, Discharged: Report

Alia Bhatt was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, 17 January, as she was suffering from exertion and exhaustion, as per a report by The Times of India. The actor was reportedly discharged on the same day also. Alia was diagnosed with hyperacidity and nausea.

The very next day, Alia reportedly started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. After filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alia resumed shoot for the film recently.