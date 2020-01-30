“When Did I Say This?” Alia Calls Out Media for an Imagined Quote
Alia Bhatt, who recently sent flowers to Kangana Ranaut after the Manikarnika actor was named as a Padma Shri recipient by the government, has called out the media for attributing an imaginary quote to her regarding the incident.
Alia had shown her maturity and grace in congratulating Kangana on being honoured with the Padma Shri. However, Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted a photograph of the flowers and congratulatory note sent by Alia with this message that reflected a mocking tone: “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai”.
Soon several media outlets put out a story claiming that Alia had responded to Rangoli’s distasteful tweet.
However, Alia has called out the media for an imaginary quote attributed to her. In an Instagram story, the actor posted the following message: “When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really pls enlighten me when I had this non existent conversation with an imaginary journalist... I guess we’ve moved on to fictional interviews too... I learn something new everyday :) toodles!”
See a snapshot of Alia’s Insta story below: