“When Did I Say This?” Alia Calls Out Media for an Imagined Quote

Alia Bhatt, who recently sent flowers to Kangana Ranaut after the Manikarnika actor was named as a Padma Shri recipient by the government, has called out the media for attributing an imaginary quote to her regarding the incident.

Alia had shown her maturity and grace in congratulating Kangana on being honoured with the Padma Shri. However, Kangana’s sister Rangoli tweeted a photograph of the flowers and congratulatory note sent by Alia with this message that reflected a mocking tone: “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai”.