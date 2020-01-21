Alia Refutes Rumours of Being Injured on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Set
On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her cat in bed. The story implied that she had hurt her back and was resting in bed. This sparked off rumours of her being injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the Kalank actor has now taken to social media again to clarify that the rumour is false.
The story posted by Alia read, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am..”
After this selfie, some publications reported that Alia had gotten injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia has now taken to social media to clarify that she did not hurt herself on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Here’s what the story read:
“To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. They are NOT true. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME. No accident or nothing. Pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long article on what happened to me. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal and back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages :) As I have got well very very soon.”Alia Bhatt, Actor
Recently, the first look of Alia Bhatt from upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official social media account of Bhansali Productions released the look. The poster also revealed the release date of the film: 11 September 2020.
