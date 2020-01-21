Alia Refutes Rumours of Being Injured on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Set

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her cat in bed. The story implied that she had hurt her back and was resting in bed. This sparked off rumours of her being injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the Kalank actor has now taken to social media again to clarify that the rumour is false.

The story posted by Alia read, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am..”