Alia Called out for Sharing Wrong Version of Constitution Preamble

The Preamble to the Indian Constitution was altered by the Indira Gandhi-led government during the Emergency by way of the Forty-Second Amendment Act, 1976. Through this amendment, the phrase “sovereign democratic republic” was changed to “sovereign socialist secular democratic republic”, and “unity of the nation” was amended to “unity and integrity of the nation”.

Alia had also earlier retweeted comedian Vir Das’ tweet shortly after the CAA was passed that read: “Hey.....uh.....how’s the economy?” This was a reference to the current economic slowdown that India is experiencing.