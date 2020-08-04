Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Push Their Wedding Plans to 2021

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020, however, with the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding plans took a hit.

It was earlier reported that the two have postponed their wedding to the later half of the year. However, the couple has now confirmed that they have pushed the plans to next year, 2021.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Richa said, "It is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend."

The couple had planned to spread their wedding festivities across Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai and even that looks uncertain for now. “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year,” added Ali.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules in the country.