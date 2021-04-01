Ali Reacts To Girlfriend Richa's Expression of 'Lurve' for SRK

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on 31 March. Actor Richa Chadha also participated but she didn't have a question. Instead, she reminded him of a Holi video and expressed that they 'might make great friends'. "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi... @iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together," she wrote, adding, "not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

While SRK is yet to respond, Richa's boyfriend Ali Fazal replied, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. ( your fayVrit)" (Stop now. Come home please. I've cooked today (your favourite))

He is apparently eagerly waiting for her reply, evident from the attached gif that read "waiting for your response".