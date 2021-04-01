Ali Reacts To Girlfriend Richa's Expression of 'Lurve' for SRK
He replied saying he had cooked her favourite dish and asked her to come back home
Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on 31 March. Actor Richa Chadha also participated but she didn't have a question. Instead, she reminded him of a Holi video and expressed that they 'might make great friends'. "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi... @iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together," she wrote, adding, "not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."
While SRK is yet to respond, Richa's boyfriend Ali Fazal replied, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. ( your fayVrit)" (Stop now. Come home please. I've cooked today (your favourite))
He is apparently eagerly waiting for her reply, evident from the attached gif that read "waiting for your response".
On the work front, the couple is working on their first joint production Girls Will Be Girls under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. The movie will be directed by debutante Shuchi Talati. The script follows a young girl's coming-of-age story while also exploring her complicated relationship with her mother. According to the makers, Girls Will Be Girls is the only Indian script invited to the Berlinale Script Station 2021.
Richa and Ali have worked together in the Fukrey films and will star in the upcoming Fukrey 3. While Richa recently appeared in Subhash Kapoor's Madam Chief Minister and Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela. Ali portrays the character of an Andrew Katchadourian in the upcoming Gal Gadot starrer Death on the Nile inspired by Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.
