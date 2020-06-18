Actor Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 17 June in Lucknow due to health complications. The actor took to Twitter to share a picture of his late mother and pen a heartfelt note for her.An official statement from the actor’s team informed of his mother’s demise. It read, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”In his tribute, Ali wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.”Actor and Ali’s partner, Richa Chadha re-tweeted his post and wrote, “hang in there...Rest in peace Auntie.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.