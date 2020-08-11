Ali Fazal Lends Voice To Animated Short About COVID-19 Crisis
The Ashutosh Pathak film will be made available digitally.
Ali Fazal has been using the lockdown as a time for reflection and growth. The Mirzapur actor, who has been keeping busy at home, said, “Our ego comes from a sense of incompleteness and that’s what drags us down… we have to correct our own selves”. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ali has decided to lend his voice to an animated film about the COVID-19 crisis.
Isolation has given him time to look back at many aspects of his life, one of them being his humble beginnings as a struggling middle class man.
“I have started to understand our parents’ sacrifice” he said, remembering a time when he used to run out of money very often.
Along with partner Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal has been outspoken about the humanitarian crisis that has crept into the country in the past few months owing to the pandemic. The actor made news in June when he came out in support of Nana Patekar’s farmer welfare initiatives across Maharashtra. He donated money to the cause, which seeks to prevent farmer suicides.
Next month, he urged people to pay their domestic helps and drivers. “COVID-19 is not brought in by them but by the rich who travel and contract the virus. What is happening is unfortunate, why should they suffer?” he had said. Being someone who practices what he preaches, he donated the money he had saved from his parked cars to his staff.
Ali Fazal has decided to bring these issues to the forefront by lending his voice to a new animated film by Ashutosh Pathak titled Tasveer.
Ali told the publication that the film acts as a “piercing cry” instead of being “artsy”.
The film starts out as a heartfelt apology in the form of a couplet by Ashutosh, which he wrote after seeing touching pictures of the hardships faced by migrant labourers. “Tasveer is a portrait of the privileged middle class,” said the writer-director. “It is our apology and we promise to be kinder in the post-COVID world,” he added. The music in the film is provided by Neel Adhikari. It has been shot remotely from everyone's homes and will release digitally.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.