Ali Fazal Lends Voice To Animated Short About COVID-19 Crisis

Along with partner Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal has been outspoken about the humanitarian crisis that has crept into the country in the past few months owing to the pandemic. The actor made news in June when he came out in support of Nana Patekar’s farmer welfare initiatives across Maharashtra. He donated money to the cause, which seeks to prevent farmer suicides.

Next month, he urged people to pay their domestic helps and drivers. “COVID-19 is not brought in by them but by the rich who travel and contract the virus. What is happening is unfortunate, why should they suffer?” he had said. Being someone who practices what he preaches, he donated the money he had saved from his parked cars to his staff.