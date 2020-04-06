#9Pm9Minutes: Akshay, Deepika Burn Diyas in Unity Against COVID-19
Into the second week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the nation lit diyas and candles on Sunday, 5 April as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the people. Bollywood celebrities too, did not remain behind and shared photographs of them lighting candles for #9baje9minute.
Akshay Kumar shared a photo of himself with a candle in his hand, and wrote, “Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe. #9Baje9Minute”
Ranveer Singh also posted a picture of him, standing with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone lighting a candle.
Katrina Kaif went to her terrace and lit candles with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, and wrote, “May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out (LOTR ) #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger”
Sharing a picture of her placing diyas at her doorstep, Anushka also lit diyas along with husband Virat Kohli and their dog at her side. I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them,” she wrote.
Alia Bhatt, sharing a photograph of lighting candles in her balcony, wrote, “When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi” I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives.”
Director Karan Johar posted a video of him standing at the terrace of his house with his mother, Hiroo Johar and kids, Roohi and Yash Johar. In the video, he gives a glimpse of the surrounding buildings lighting candles and torchlights and lit candles himself too.
Take a look at all the other celebrities who lit candles and diyas for the PM’s #9Pm9Minutes initiative:
We'll get through this!
