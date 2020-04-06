9Pm9Minutes: Akshay, Deepika Burn Diyas in Unity Against COVID-19

Into the second week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the nation lit diyas and candles on Sunday, 5 April as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the people. Bollywood celebrities too, did not remain behind and shared photographs of them lighting candles for #9baje9minute.

Akshay Kumar shared a photo of himself with a candle in his hand, and wrote, “Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe. #9Baje9Minute”