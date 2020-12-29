Akshay Kumar Shares Playful Birthday Message for Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle turned 47 on 29 December.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna on her 47th birthday. "Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina," he tweeted alongside a photo of the couple from an earlier vacation. The two can be seen posing with bicycles with Twinkle in a pastel sweater and yellow-tinted sunglasses and Akshay in a black sweatshirt with a print of the Mona Lisa.
Twinkle Khanna was born on 29 December 1973. Her birthday coincides with her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's next film Atrangi Re. The film also features Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. The crew recently wrapped production in Delhi and Agra. Rai shared an Instagram photo featuring the team with Raisina Hill in the background. Atrangi Re is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It is expected to release in 2021.
