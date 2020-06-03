With the cyclone Nisarga making a landfall in the Maharashtra coast, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to urge people to stay safe and they have even shared the government advisories.Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to release a video of the dos and dont’s that people are expected to follow as and when the cyclone hits Mumbai.Watch: Akshay Kumar Spreads Awareness on COVID-19 in This Ad“The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being”, Akshay wrote.The actor spoke about not venturing out, keeping the lights and gas off during the storm, staying away from weak structures, not standing underneath a tree, not going near the sea and so on.The wind speed is going to be 100-110 mph gusting to 120 mph over Mumbai during this period. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar in the next two hours.Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and spoke with him along with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani over cyclone situation. He assured all possible central help to both the states. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.