Akshay Kumar features in an advertisement released by the Press Information Bureau, meant to spread awareness about taking all necessary precautions to stay safe from coronavirus. Set in a village setup, Akshay is seen talking to the village sarpanch about resuming work post the lockdown and says that as long as everyone wears mask and washes hands frequently, there is nothing to be afraid of.Directed by filmmaker R Balki, the advertisement also puts forth the message that the government has adequate healthcare facilities for all.While shooting the ad on 25 May, Akshay followed all the necessary precautions while shooting on the sets. “Akshay Kumar wore a mask throughout the shoot, followed social distancing norms and completed his work in an hour. The team had sought permissions from the Mumbai police and Municipal Corporations before going ahead with their work”, a source told Mumbai Mirror.The source also added that the film was shot with a limited crew and they had to go through the sanitisation process and get their body temperatures checked before entering the sets.R Balki told Mumbai Mirror that the ad film was shot for the government. “We want to make people aware about the guidelines they should follow after the lockdown lifts. Through this ad we got an idea about the precautions that we have to follow when permission is granted to resume film shoots. Our producer Anil Naidu helped us a lot to ensure things go smoothly”.