Akshay Kumar Serves Notice to YouTuber For Linking Him to SSR Case

A senior IPS officer told mid-day that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was used by several people to make money. "As many people were curious about the case, Sushant's death was misused by several to make money. Once the media started reporting different theories, YouTubers jumped on the opportunity and started posting fake content. By maligning the Mumbai Police's reputation they earned a lot of money".

As per the police, Siddiqui earned Rs 6.5 lakh in September.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June.

(With inputs from mid-day)