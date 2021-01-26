Akshay Kumar Launches FAU-G, Shares Teaser & Download Link
'Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G' has been launched for Android.
On 26 January, Akshay Kumar took to social media to officially launch the mobile game FAU-G. The actor shared a link to download the mobile application from Google Playstore. The application is currently not available for Apple users.
Along with the link, he also shared a teaser introducing the game. The setting of the game will be that of Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
Kumar's announcement read, "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today."
Take a look at the teaser here:
The Google Playstore description of the game reads, "FAU-G is a proudly made in India project from nCore Games that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces. Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders."
FAU-G was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, soon after the ban on PUB-G. While announcing the same, Kumar had tweeted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG"
