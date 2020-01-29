After Rajinikanth, Akshay on ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’
After Rajinikanth who was spotted filming for with Bear Grylls on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to join the British adventurer in the forest of Bandipur as well. On Wednesday, Akshay reached Mysore for the shoot of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, reported ANI.
Akshay and Grylls will be filming the episode on Thursday in Bandipur forest in Karnataka.
On Tuesday, Rajinikanth was also spotted with Bear Grylls in Bandipur forest. He too will be a part of Grylls’ new show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The show is inspired from Man vs Wild. Rajinikanth will be the guest on the first episode of the show.
Earlier, Grylls had taken to Twitter to share a photo with Rajinikanth, which was accompanied by a message.
“After our episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”
On Tuesday, 28 January, Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of the episode with Bear Grylls, reported ANI. The actor suffered minor injuries. He later clarified that he sustained scratches due to thorns and said he did not have any major wounds.
“I have finished the shooting of episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds, but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright,” he told reporters at Chennai airport after the shoot, news agency ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also featured in an episode of Man vs Wild in 2019.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )