After Rajinikanth, Akshay on ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth was also spotted with Bear Grylls in Bandipur forest. He too will be a part of Grylls’ new show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The show is inspired from Man vs Wild. Rajinikanth will be the guest on the first episode of the show.

Earlier, Grylls had taken to Twitter to share a photo with Rajinikanth, which was accompanied by a message.

“After our episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”