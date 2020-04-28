Akshay Kumar Contributes Rs 2 Crore to Mumbai Police Foundation

Actor Akshay Kumar has contributed Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and saluted the two head constables who lost their lives recently due to coronavirus.

Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh, thanked the actor on Twitter for the gesture and wrote, “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!”

Replying to the same, Akshay paid his tribute to the two head constables and also urged everyone to do their bit by contributing. He wrote, “I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”