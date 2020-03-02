Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.5 Cr for Transgender Home in Chennai
Film-maker Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook to announce actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1.5 crores for a transgender home in Chennai, which he claims will be “the first time in India”. Raghava, who runs the Larencce Charitable Trust, has been involved in philanthropy work. He is working as a director on Laxxmi Bomb, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. It is on the sets of Laxxmi Bomb, that Raghava shared his plans of building a home for transgender persons, and Akshay Kumar shared his wish to donate.
Sharing the pictures, Lawrence wrote, “Hai friends and fans, I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India.”
“During Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us.”Raghava Lawrence
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Raghava said. “During the making of my film Kanchana, I had met transgenders, and listened to their painful stories, how they were suddenly orphaned, even when it’s how God made them. They would have to sleep at railway stations, (and other such random places). That’s when I thought about this shelter, for which I bought a land in my native place in Chennai, I was explaining it to Akshay sir one day, and he asked suddenly ‘can I build this building?’”
Horror-comedy Laxxmi Bomb is the re-make of Raghava’s Tamil franchise Kanchana. It tells the story of a man whose body is possessed by a ghost.