Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.5 Cr for Transgender Home in Chennai

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Raghava said. “During the making of my film Kanchana, I had met transgenders, and listened to their painful stories, how they were suddenly orphaned, even when it’s how God made them. They would have to sleep at railway stations, (and other such random places). That’s when I thought about this shelter, for which I bought a land in my native place in Chennai, I was explaining it to Akshay sir one day, and he asked suddenly ‘can I build this building?’”