'Was Shot in 2021': Akshay Kumar Clarifies Amid Row Over Surrogate Pan Masala Ad

In response to a media publication that recently wrote, ‘Akshay Kumar returns as the ambassador of Vimal Pan Masala’, the actor clarified the situation in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The actor wrote, "‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news."

Have a look at his tweet here: