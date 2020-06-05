Out-earning Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity to feature in Forbes 2020 list of highest paid celebrities. The list, topped by model Kylie Jenner, also features sports stars Roger Federer and Lionel Messi in the top 10.At number 52, Akshay Kumar entered the list with pretax earnings of $48 million. In a statement, he said, “I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that's it. But I'm a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can't I make 100 crores. To be honest there was no stopping me.”The listing puts Akshay’s collaboration with the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video for the actor's digital debut series The End as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest paid celebrities this year. Forbes estimates the deal to be worth $10 million for Akshay.Akshay Urges People to Stay Safe as Cyclone About to Hit Mumbai According to the report, Akshay ‘commands $13 million up front for films like the upcoming Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey.’In an interview to the publication, the actor said, “From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed.”Last seen in Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up for release.Watch: Akshay Kumar Spreads Awareness on COVID-19 in This Ad We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.