Akshay, Big B, Malaika, B'wood Celebs Wish Fans for the New Year

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their New Year wishes with fans. Many were eager to bid goodbye to 2020 and looked forward to a fresh start.

Akshay Kumar was up bright and early and posted a video of the first sunrise of 2021. "Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone," he tweeted.