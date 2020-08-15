Bollywood Salutes Those Serving The Country on Independence Day

On the occasion of the country's 74th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish fans and salute those serving our country. Akshay Kumar posted a video on Twitter, wherein he urged people to come together and help the needy. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the event he had attended with BSF jawans.

"Whenever I venture out, I look at the old men and women braving the rain and sun to sell bananas and vegetables and hope that by the end of the day they will be able to take some money home. I look at the young girl begging people to buy the garlands she has strung, the idli-waale anna, the fruit seller and numerous other individuals who have become an intrinsic part of our lives. They work really hard, but are still not being able to arrange for two square meals a day. They are the ones to suffer the most during lockdown. So let us pledge to help them", the actor says.