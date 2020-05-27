It’s been a year since Veeru Devgn passed away, and Ajay took to Instagram to share a video of some memorable photos of him with his father. The actor also posted a heartwarming note along with the photos. “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”Film fest to pay tribute to Veeru Devgan, Girish KarnadTalking about his father, Ajay had once said in an interview, “The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with Rs 4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable.”Veeru Devgan had choreographed fight sequences of many iconic films, including Mr Natwarlal, Himmatwala, Kranti, Shahenshah, Tridev, and Phool Aur Kaante, among many others. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.