Forever & Always: Ajay Shares an Adorable B'Day Wish for Kajol

Ajay Devgn shared a heartwarming wish for his wife, actor Kajol on her birthday. He shared an adorable photograph of himself and Kajol that appears to be from the promotions of their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In the photograph, Kajol and Ajay can be seen looking into each other's eyes and laughing. "Happy returns of the day, forever and always," Ajay wrote in his birthday note.