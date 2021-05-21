Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Not Release Online, Producers Confirm
Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Producers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan have confirmed that the film is not currently scheduled to release online. This clarification comes after some reports suggested that the film's makers were considering an OTT release, like several other big releases have done.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an official statement from the film's makers online, which read, "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of #Maidaan."
"Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of protocols laid down by the government," the statement further read. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.
The sports biography stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and is directed by Amit Sharma. The film's shooting was halted due to the COVID pandemic. ETimes reported that the sets of the film had been hit by the cyclone Tauktae.
A source confirmed to the publication, "There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the 'Maidaan' set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.