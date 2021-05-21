Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to Not Release Online, Producers Confirm

"Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of protocols laid down by the government," the statement further read. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

The sports biography stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and is directed by Amit Sharma. The film's shooting was halted due to the COVID pandemic. ETimes reported that the sets of the film had been hit by the cyclone Tauktae.

A source confirmed to the publication, "There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the 'Maidaan' set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile."