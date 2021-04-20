Ajay Devgn & Kajol Post Adorable Birthday Messages For Nysa

"Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these", wrote Ajay.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish their daughter Nysa on her birthday.</p></div>
i

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday, 20 April. Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share heartwarming posts for Nysa.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these," wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. He also sent out prayers for all those who have the coronavirus. He wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing", Ajay wrote alongside a photo of him and his daughter.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol Post Adorable Birthday Messages For Nysa

Kajol, on the other hand, posted a photo of an infant Nysa on her lap. "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours . U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good", the actor wrote.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol Post Adorable Birthday Messages For Nysa

The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010.

Also Read

Ajay Devgn To Make Digital Debut on Hotstar in New Cop Avatar

Ajay Devgn To Make Digital Debut on Hotstar in New Cop Avatar

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!