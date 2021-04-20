Ajay Devgn & Kajol Post Adorable Birthday Messages For Nysa

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday, 20 April. Ajay and Kajol took to social media to share heartwarming posts for Nysa.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these," wrote the actor referring to the pandemic in his post. He also sent out prayers for all those who have the coronavirus. He wrote: "Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing", Ajay wrote alongside a photo of him and his daughter.