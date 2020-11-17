Aishwarya Shares Glimpses of Aaradhya's Birthday Celebrations

Aaradhya turned nine on Monday, 16 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya on her birthday.
i

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her ninth birthday on Monday, 16 November. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share glimpses of Aaradhya's birthday celebrations and wrote a heartwarming post for her.

"Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...Forever and beyond... god bless you and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love love you," read Aishwarya's birthday post for Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan had also taken to social media to to share a collage of his granddaughter's photos from over the years. "Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love", Big B captioned the collage.

Amitabh Bachchan's wish for Aaradhya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Be it on festivals or birthdays, Aishwarya shares photos of Aaradhya on her Instagram. On the work front, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun.

