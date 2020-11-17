Aishwarya Shares Glimpses of Aaradhya's Birthday Celebrations
Aaradhya turned nine on Monday, 16 November.
Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her ninth birthday on Monday, 16 November. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share glimpses of Aaradhya's birthday celebrations and wrote a heartwarming post for her.
"Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...Forever and beyond... god bless you and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love love you," read Aishwarya's birthday post for Aaradhya.
Amitabh Bachchan had also taken to social media to to share a collage of his granddaughter's photos from over the years. "Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love", Big B captioned the collage.
Be it on festivals or birthdays, Aishwarya shares photos of Aaradhya on her Instagram. On the work front, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun.
