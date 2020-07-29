Truly Overwhelming: Aishwarya Rai Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Two days after being discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital with daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a warm note for her fans on Instagram.

Thanking them for their concern, prayers and wishes for her entire family, Aishwarya wrote, "Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me. Overwhelmed and forever indebted...God bless you all. All my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too."