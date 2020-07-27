Aishwarya & Aaradhya Test COVID Negative, Says Abhishek
Abhishek took to Twitter to share the news.
Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Twitter to share that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus and they have been discharged from Nanavati Hospital. He also thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes. Abhishek also added he and Amitabh are still in hospital and receiving treatment.
"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share an emotional video, wherein he is seen reciting stanzas of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poetry. He also spoke about how he is missing his father and the 'lonely' COVID ward.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.