Aishwarya & Aaradhya Test COVID Negative, Says Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Twitter to share that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus and they have been discharged from Nanavati Hospital. He also thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes. Abhishek also added he and Amitabh are still in hospital and receiving treatment.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.