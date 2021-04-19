Ailing Vineet Kumar Singh Thanks Pankaj Tripathi For Helping Him
Vineet was struggling to procure medicines for him and his family in Varanasi.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh took to social media to thank Pankaj Tripathi, who lent a helping hand when he was struggling to arrange medicines for himself and his family in Varanasi. Vineet also expressed his anger at the government's apathy. Later, he thanked the state government after receiving help from actor-politician Ravi Kishan.
Vineet wrote on Friday, "Banaras me hoon, bazaar me Fabiflu dawa nahi mil rahi hai. Niji lab covid test karne ko paanch din se asmarth hain. Beemar ko kya doon? Aapke vaade ya aapke apaar bheed wali rally ki videos? Jo aap log lagataar post kar rahe hain? Dhikkar hai! Swaarth andha bana deta hai. Jaagein, aam aadmi dum tod raha hai. (I am in Banaras and the medicine Fabiflu is not available in the market. Private labs haven't been able to conduct COVID test for the past five days. What should I give to the sick? Your promises or the videos of the crowds at your rallies that you regularly share? Damn you! Selfishness makes you blind. Wake up, the common man is dying)."
Later, he shared that Pankaj Tripathi had come to his rescue.
Translated, Vineet's tweet reads, "I would like to inform those who are confused, my family members, a few friends are unwell and so am I. Got the medicine. Thanks to Pankaj Tripathi for his help. Sultan had shot my character in Wasseypur, but he sent medicine in real life)".
Vineet and Pankaj had shared screen space in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.
On Saturday, Vineet also thanked Ravi Kishan for extending help
