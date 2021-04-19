Ailing Vineet Kumar Singh Thanks Pankaj Tripathi For Helping Him

Vineet wrote on Friday, "Banaras me hoon, bazaar me Fabiflu dawa nahi mil rahi hai. Niji lab covid test karne ko paanch din se asmarth hain. Beemar ko kya doon? Aapke vaade ya aapke apaar bheed wali rally ki videos? Jo aap log lagataar post kar rahe hain? Dhikkar hai! Swaarth andha bana deta hai. Jaagein, aam aadmi dum tod raha hai. (I am in Banaras and the medicine Fabiflu is not available in the market. Private labs haven't been able to conduct COVID test for the past five days. What should I give to the sick? Your promises or the videos of the crowds at your rallies that you regularly share? Damn you! Selfishness makes you blind. Wake up, the common man is dying)."

Later, he shared that Pankaj Tripathi had come to his rescue.