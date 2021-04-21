AIIMS RDA Seeks Action Against Comic Sunil; Writes to Amit Shah
Sunil accused most doctors of not doing their job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for his statements against doctors treating COVID-19 patients. Calling his comments about doctors dealing with the COVID crisis 'derogratory and obnoxious', the RDA wrote that Pal's comments would reduce faith in the healthcare system, especially in these times.
"The recent monologue by comedian Sunil Pal circulated on NBT entertainment channel has pinched the weary nerves of all doctors who have jumped back into this war, often selflessly, and is definitely bound to affect their morale and grit," the RDA wrote, adding that Sunil's comments were 'nefarious, ill-hearted and ill-conceived'.
The association said that the frontline healthcare workers have been facing the brunt of COVID-19 and have been working to the best of their abilities to tackle the health emergency. "His action warrant the strongest punishment so that we understand that our country is with us as we face this Covid-19 war. The government should ensure that such provocative videos propagating falsified information should be admonished," the letter read.
In a video circulated by NBT, Sunil Pal was seen talking about the burgeoning COVID crisis in the country and the lack of medical facilities for many patients. He talked about the fact that doctors have long been considered akin to God, and said, "90% shaitaan ka roop dhaaran karke ghoom rahe hai (90% of them are now roaming around as a form of the devil)" He then said that CCTVs should be installed in COVID wards.
Speaking to Ravi Jain for ABP News, Sunil Pal further offered an explanation for his statements. "Maine khulke kaha ki 90% doctor chor hai, 10% toh abhi bhi mere nazar mai acche hai. Maine AIIMS ke doctoron ka naam toh liya hi nahi tha. AIIMS mai jo doctor kaam karte hai woh gareebon ka ilaaj toh karte nahi hai, wahan gareeb pahunch hi nahi sakta." (I openly said that 90% of the doctors are thieves, 10% are still good in my eyes. I didn't name AIIMS doctors. The doctors working in AIIMS don't treat poor people anyway; a poor person can't even reach there)
"Aap apne aapko 10% mai rakho na, 90% mai kyu rakhna hai apne aapko. Iska matlab ki kahin na kahin gadbad hai, aapko lagta hai apne baarein mai kuch," (Count yourself in the 10%, why are you counting yourself in the 90%? That means there is something wrong there somewhere), he added.
The comedian also accused doctors of human trafficking under the garb of the COVID crisis.
