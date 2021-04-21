AIIMS RDA Seeks Action Against Comic Sunil; Writes to Amit Shah

The association said that the frontline healthcare workers have been facing the brunt of COVID-19 and have been working to the best of their abilities to tackle the health emergency. "His action warrant the strongest punishment so that we understand that our country is with us as we face this Covid-19 war. The government should ensure that such provocative videos propagating falsified information should be admonished," the letter read.

In a video circulated by NBT, Sunil Pal was seen talking about the burgeoning COVID crisis in the country and the lack of medical facilities for many patients. He talked about the fact that doctors have long been considered akin to God, and said, "90% shaitaan ka roop dhaaran karke ghoom rahe hai (90% of them are now roaming around as a form of the devil)" He then said that CCTVs should be installed in COVID wards.