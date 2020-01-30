My Father Did His Duty for His Country: Adnan on Padma Shri Row

Singer Adnan Sami, who is among the 118 Padma Shri awardees of 2020, says he is an artiste and he has nothing to do with politics but his name is being dragged into controversy by some people to further their agenda.

While Sami expressed his “infinite gratitude” at been honoured with the award, members of the opposition party have deemed it an “insult to India” since Sami’s father Arshad Sami Khan was a fighter pilot with the Pakistan Air Force. He subsequently got into a Twitter spat with Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, who argued that Sami shouldn’t be eligible for the award since his “family fought against India”.