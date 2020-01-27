Adnan Hits Back at Congress Leader’s Criticism over Padma Shri

Adnan Sami has retaliated against Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill’s jibe criticising the government for awarding the singer with a Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour. The names of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2020 were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 January.

Sami tweeted an angry response, “Hey kid, did you get your brain from a clearance sale or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach you in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And you’re a lawyer? Is that what you learned in law school? Good luck with that!”