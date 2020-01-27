Adnan Hits Back at Congress Leader’s Criticism over Padma Shri
Adnan Sami has retaliated against Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill’s jibe criticising the government for awarding the singer with a Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour. The names of Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees for 2020 were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on 25 January.
Sami tweeted an angry response, “Hey kid, did you get your brain from a clearance sale or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach you in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And you’re a lawyer? Is that what you learned in law school? Good luck with that!”
Shergill argued that Sami shouldn’t be eligible for the award since his “family fought against India”. “Kargil war veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared “foreigner” after #NRC and #adnansami whose family fought against India honored with Padma Shri - This is the magic of #NRC & Govt Chamchagiri!! (sic)” he tweeted.
“Is this the government’s contribution to society? Is this new India?” he asked.
In subsequent tweets, Adnan Sami reacted to Shergill’s accusations of having “jumped the border” clarifying that he had lived in India for 18 years before becoming an Indian citizen legally.
Adnan Sami was born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran. He applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.
