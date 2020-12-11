Aditya Seal on Watching 'You' & Wanting to Play a Serial Killer
Aditya Seal talks about how his father played an instrumental role in his career.
Adity Seal's latest film is Indoo Ki Jawani, wherein he is starring opposite Kiara Advani. This is the first time that Seal is playing the lead role in a film. Seal, who has been part of the industry for about two decades, tells The Quint that he is excited as well as nervous.
Aditya Seal made his debut opposite Manisha Koirala at the age of 14 in Ek Chotisi Love Story. Shortly after its release, the film ran into trouble. Aditya played a young boy who falls in love with an older woman. The actor says he was not aware of the plot before he started shooting.
Talking about his journey in films, Aditya says his father Ravi Seal played a huge part in his career and encouraged him to keep giving his best shot even when films didn't work out. "He was the one who would look out for auditions and took care of training classes. Whether it was cricket or acting, he was the one who guided me".
Aditya's father was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in September. He breathed his last after a few days of being admitted to the hospital.
Watch the interview for more.
