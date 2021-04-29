Addite Malik & Husband Mohit Become Parents to a Baby Boy

Addite took to Instagram to share the news.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Addite Malik and husband Mohit have been blessed with a boy.</p></div>
i

Actors Addite and Mohit Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. Addite took to Instagram to share the news.

"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite", wrote the actor.

Also Read

TV Actors Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Announce First Pregnancy

TV Actors Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Announce First Pregnancy

In December 2020, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child. Addite had added that it was not at all a smooth journey as in the first three months, she had a lot of sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains. Recently, Addite and Mohit hosted a traditional baby shower and they shared photos on social media.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!