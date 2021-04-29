Addite Malik & Husband Mohit Become Parents to a Baby Boy
Addite took to Instagram to share the news.
Actors Addite and Mohit Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. Addite took to Instagram to share the news.
"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite", wrote the actor.
In December 2020, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child. Addite had added that it was not at all a smooth journey as in the first three months, she had a lot of sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains. Recently, Addite and Mohit hosted a traditional baby shower and they shared photos on social media.
