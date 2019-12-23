Actors Are Scared to Speak on Political Matters: Naseeruddin Shah

At a recent event in Mumbai, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah spoke about Bollywood actors not being active when it comes to political opinions. “There are very few actors in the Bollywood industry who actually speak up on political matters. Those whose voices actually matter refrain from speaking anything. They are scared of losing many things and thus they don’t speak up. However, there are actors who are actually raising their voices and I feel that the fear of facing a backlash will gradually fizzle out,” he said.

He also said that an actor’s political philosophy can be recognised by the films he chooses.