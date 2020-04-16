Actor-Writer Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away at 65

Actor and writer Ranjit Chowdhry passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 April at the age of 65. He is best remembered for playing Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat.

His half-sister and Mumbai based theatre personality Raell Padamsee took to Instagram to share the news with everyone. “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell,” she wrote.