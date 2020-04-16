Actor-Writer Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away at 65
Actor and writer Ranjit Chowdhry passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 April at the age of 65. He is best remembered for playing Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother in Rekha-starrer Khubsoorat.
His half-sister and Mumbai based theatre personality Raell Padamsee took to Instagram to share the news with everyone. “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell,” she wrote.
Son of theatre artiste Pearl Padamsee, Ranjit Chowdhry had ad-filmmaker Alyque Padamsee as his step-father. He made his mark with films like Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat and Kaalia.
After his stint in Hindi Cinema, he later moved to the US for a new career, where he even starred in series like The Office and Prison Break. Deepa Mehta, who worked with the actor in Fire and Bollywood/Hollywood, told The Hindu, “Ranjit rang the bell in Toronto years ago and entered our home and my life with an irascibility that was such a huge part of his nature, creativity and charm. He ended up writing the script of my first feature film and starring in it as well.”
Celebrities mourned the loss of the artiste, as they took to Twitter to express their grief. Actor Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend.”
Rahul Khanna, who worked with Chowdhry in the film Bollywood/Hollywood, also shared his condolences. “Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original,” he wrote.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)