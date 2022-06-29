Swara Bhasker Receives Anonymous Threat Letter; Police Launches Probe
The letter contained a threat to Swara Bhasker's life and warned her to not 'insult Savarkar'.
Actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through an anonymous letter delivered at her residence via speed post, PTI reported. A police official told the agency, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons.”
Bhasker has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station. The letter, written in Hindi, warned her against ‘insulting Savarkar’ and contained a threat to her life, according to a report in ETimes.
Swara Bhasker has acted in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Veere Di Wedding, and Nil Battey Sannata. The actor recently took to social media to condemn the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for sharing a social media post allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments about Prophet Muhammad.
Swara wrote, “Despicable and utterly condemnable.. The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters!”
Earlier in June (5 June), actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had also received an anonymous death threat in a letter handed over to the latter. The Mumbai Police had recorded their statements and Salman had denied receiving any threat calls, threats from anyone or being involved in any recent dispute.
