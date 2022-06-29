Swara Bhasker Receives Anonymous Threat Letter; Police Launches Probe

Actor Swara Bhasker has received a death threat through an anonymous letter delivered at her residence via speed post, PTI reported. A police official told the agency, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons.”

Bhasker has filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station. The letter, written in Hindi, warned her against ‘insulting Savarkar’ and contained a threat to her life, according to a report in ETimes.