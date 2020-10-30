Actor Scarlett Johansson Ties the Knot With Comedian Colin Jost
Johansson and Jost got married in a private ceremony a few days back.
Actor Scarlett Johansson got married to comedian Colin Jost in a private ceremony a few days back, food charity Meals on Wheels announced on Friday, 30 October. The 35-year-old actor, known for her performances in Avengers films, married Colin Jost (38) in front of "immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," the organisation wrote on its Instagram handle.
"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC", Meals on Wheels wrote.
The company added that the wedding wish of the couple "is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica".
Johansson got engaged to the Saturday Night Live writer and actor in May 2019 after dating for two years.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.