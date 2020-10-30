Actor Scarlett Johansson Ties the Knot With Comedian Colin Jost

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC", Meals on Wheels wrote.

The company added that the wedding wish of the couple "is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica".

Johansson got engaged to the Saturday Night Live writer and actor in May 2019 after dating for two years.