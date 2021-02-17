Actor Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive for COVID-19
Shorey took to Twitter to inform fans and followers.
On Wednesday, 17 February, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to inform fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Shorey added that he is currently in quarantine.
"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining", Shorey tweeted.
Ranvir Shorey is currently starring in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.
