Actor Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shorey took to Twitter to inform fans and followers.

<p>Actor Ranvir Shorey.</p>
On Wednesday, 17 February, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to inform fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Shorey added that he is currently in quarantine.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining", Shorey tweeted.

Ranvir Shorey is currently starring in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

