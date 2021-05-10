There's No Oxygen, What Do I Do?: Rahul Vohra's Plea

"Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata,To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (Had I received better treatment I would also have survived)", Rahul had written on Facebook, along with sharing his details. The actor had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in his post.

He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

Mourning Rahul's demise Arvind Gaur wrote on Facebook, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. Only yesterday he had told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects".