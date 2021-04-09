Priyanka Chopra to Present Award at the 74th BAFTAs

Actor Priyanka Chopra joins a glorious group of popular Hollywood actors like a Tom Hiddleston, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, and Hugh Grant as a presenter at the 2021 BAFTA awards. Delayed by the COVID pandemic, the award show will be held on 10-11 April instead of February. Other presenters Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger will join the aforementioned celebrities virtually.

"We’re thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne," tweeted the official handle.