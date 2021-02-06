Actor Nakuul Mehta & Wife Jankee Parekh Blessed With a Boy

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have become parents to a boy. The couple welcomed the child on 3 February. On Sunday, 6 February, Nakuul took to Instagram to share the news along with a photo of the baby's hand. "February 3, 2021. This is us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: Jankee and Him", wrote Nakuul.