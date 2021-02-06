Actor Nakuul Mehta & Wife Jankee Parekh Blessed With a Boy
The couple welcomed the child on 3 February.
TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have become parents to a boy. The couple welcomed the child on 3 February. On Sunday, 6 February, Nakuul took to Instagram to share the news along with a photo of the baby's hand. "February 3, 2021. This is us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: Jankee and Him", wrote Nakuul.
Actors Aamir Ali, Disha Parmar, Niti Taylor, Drashti Dhami, Gautam Rode, Hina Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sampada Vaze, Amol Parashar, Namita Dubey, Rithvik and Mansi Srivastava extended their blessings and wishes.
Ahead of the baby's arrival, Nakuul and Jankee took to Instagram to share fun moments.
Nakuul made his debut in television with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He also featured in web-shows such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.
