Mohit Malik Tests COVID Positive; Pregnant Wife Addite Safe
Mohit took to social media to share the news.
Actor Mohit Malik, who starred in Lockdown Ki Love Story, has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently celebrated his birthday with a few close friends and his pregnant wife Addite Malik.
Mohit took to social media to share a long post about how he contracted a fever on 14 January and decided to get a COVID test done, following which he tested positive. He also informed everyone he was in contact with to take necessary measures and keep an eye out for symptoms. Mohit confirmed that Addite is safe and they have both isolated themselves.
The actor wrote, "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday, I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure. Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."
Mohit and Addite are expecting their child soon. Mohit has been posting photos of the duo quite often, sharing their excitement to welcome the new member.
In one of his interviews Mohit had told The Times of India, "Addite has completed five months of her pregnancy. And my baby has started kicking! I would say 'she' has started kicking as I always wanted to have a daughter. I have always wanted a girl child and in fact, I have always shared a great bond with my nieces. This was the reason I could connect so well with my on-screen daughters in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala."
