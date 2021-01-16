Mohit Malik Tests COVID Positive; Pregnant Wife Addite Safe

Actor Mohit Malik, who starred in Lockdown Ki Love Story, has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently celebrated his birthday with a few close friends and his pregnant wife Addite Malik.

Mohit took to social media to share a long post about how he contracted a fever on 14 January and decided to get a COVID test done, following which he tested positive. He also informed everyone he was in contact with to take necessary measures and keep an eye out for symptoms. Mohit confirmed that Addite is safe and they have both isolated themselves.