I am Safe & Well: Actor Mohan Kapur Refutes Rumours of His Death
Kapur put out a statement on Twitter that he is fine.
Actor Mohan Kapur recently took to Twitter to quash rumours regarding his demise. He is currently shooting for Marvel's upcoming superhero series, Ms. Marvel in the US. On Friday, a story was doing the rounds that Mohan Kapur met with a fatal accident while trying to rescue a dog in Chandigarh. Tributes started pouring in for him as well.
Now, in a statement on Twitter Mohan Kapur wrote, "Hello Everybody, this is to put it out here that I am safe & well. The recent news of a persons passing, with whom I share my name, is really very sad. I pray for his family & loved ones to cope with this terrible loss as I also pray for his soul to rest in peace".
Mohan Kapur is known for his performances in Bodyguard, Hate Story, Jolly LLB, Happy New Year, Mission Mangal and Hostages.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.