Kangana Ranaut Under Quarantine After Testing COVID Positive

Kangana was in the news recently after her Twitter account was suspended due to repeated violations of the website's community guidelines against hate speech. She'd commented on the issue and accused Twitter of racial bias on account of it being an American platform.

One of her tweets, before suspension, had received wide criticism for being 'insensitive' and inaccurate when she'd commented that people using oxygen during COVID or building oxygen plants must 'give back to nature' by planting more trees. While some pointed out that medical oxygen was commercially produced and wasn't derived from nature, others said the tweet was insensitive at a time when people are dying from the lack of oxygen.

The second wave saw record high cases in the country and various celebrities were infected by the virus. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and recently Deepika Padukone, all tested positive for COVID. Shilpa Shetty had informed that her entire family was battling the virus as well, while she tested negative.