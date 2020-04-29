Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29 April morning, after battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital recently for colon infection. His health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he was admitted to the hospital located in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb immediately. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his son Babil.Director Shoojit Sircar informed on Twitter, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”The official statement on Irrfan Khan’s death from his team is as follows:“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)